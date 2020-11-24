Mustang Mach-E it’s range estimates in EPA testing

One of the more anticipated vehicles that Ford has offered in a long time is the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle. The EPA has finally gotten around to offering estimated driving ranges for the electric vehicle, and Ford is happy to announce the Mach-E could hit its estimated target ranges.

The standard range RWD Mach-E can drive 230 miles per charge. An extended range RWD version is able to drive 300 miles per charge. The standard range eAWD version is good for 211 miles per charge, while the extended-range eAWD is able to go 270 miles per charge.

Ford is clear that all ratings are based on a full charge. It’s also worth pointing out that as with any electric vehicle, the actual driving range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behavior, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age and health. Ford also notes that the California Route 1 EPA-estimated ranges are expected this year.

