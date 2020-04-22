Mumkair stores your earbuds on your wrist for easy access and recharging

Mumkair as a new wrist worn wearable that combines both a smartwatch and earbud charger and storage in one small device. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a seven day battery the Mumkair offers a fitness tracker and smartwatch capable of providing a wide variety of features including stereo sound, intuitive touch controls, onerous notifications all housed in the waterproof IPX4 casing.

Early bird pledges are available from £69 or $85 offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price, with free worldwide shipping included. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique smartwatch and earbud combination.

“With Mumkair, when you are running, cycling or hiking outdoors, the earbuds are just on your wrist, not in your pocket or backpack. No worry about where to place them or store them. Mumkair combines TWS Bluetooth earbuds and sports watch together. It can get rid of your bulky headset charging case and free up your pocket space. In sports or day-to-day life, go out easily without worrying about bringing too much stuff.”

“Mumkair wireless earbuds are equipped with the 6932A Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, which is designed for True Wireless earbuds. Provide good and stable RF, smoother music play; low power operation, provide long standby time.

Bluetooth 5.0 is the latest version of ubiquitous wireless technology that enhances connectivity and maintains ultra-stable wireless connections within a range of 10m. Compared with Bluetooth 4.2, the connection speed is 2 times faster and the data transmission speed is 8 times faster and has an automatic pairing mode.”

Source : Kickstarter

