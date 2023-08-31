Tool Pen v2.0 versatile multitool and bit storage system

In a world where convenience and compact design are paramount, mininch has once again proven its commitment to innovation with the launch of the second-generation Tool Pen and Tool Pen mini on Kickstarter. Drawing inspiration from the Pop-A-Point color pen, the new design boasts a smart and flexible bit collection system, offering compact usability and smooth bit-swapping.

The Tool Pen v2 is a marvel of engineering, with a metal barrel that securely nests the bits one above the other. This design allows for easy swapping of bits by simply pushing the used bit into the hole at the back of the pen. The pen also features carved windows that display the shape and size of the bits, which are clearly marked on the side for easy identification.

Early bird pricing are now available for the novel project from roughly $53 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the standard retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Frustrated by the constant hassle of managing a multitude of bits and the endless search for the right one at the crucial moment? We understand the inconvenience this brings, primarily when your EDC tools are meant to enhance efficiency and ease. We’re proud to introduce the revolutionary Tool Pen & Tool Pen mini – your ultimate everyday tool fix. Combining form and function, our design transforms regular tools into sleek essentials. No more fussing over bits or carrying bulky toolkits; our Tool Pens offer unmatched efficiency in a chic package.”

mininch has gone the extra mile to enhance the user experience by improving the pen barrel’s internal structure and optimizing the springs at both ends. This results in a seamless bit-swapping experience that is sure to impress even the most discerning of users.

Multitool and bit storage system

The Tool Pen and Tool Pen mini are available in three distinct finishes: Standard Anodized, Hard Anodized, and Stonewashed. The standard anodized finish is designed for daily use, providing a smooth protective surface with a high-quality texture. The hard anodizing treatment takes durability to the next level by enhancing the thickness of the oxide layer for superior corrosion resistance. The stonewashed finish, achieved by tumbling metal with abrasives, offers a non-reflective surface and a unique appearance that sets it apart from the crowd.

“Our Kickstarter journey began in 2014 with the Tool Pen campaign and succeeded with the following Tool Pen mini; both met with immensely positive feedback. Now, fueled by backers’ support and community input, we’re enhancing the Tool Pen collection with new versions. With a track record of over 500,000+ satisfied users worldwide, we are inspired to improve and work on innovative designs continuously. Hear from our past backers’ experiences and some media coverage!”

But the Tool Pen v2 is not just about aesthetics. It’s a versatile multi-tool designed for daily tasks, replacing bulky screwdrivers and hosting a variety of bits, including Slotted, Phillips, Hexagon (Metric/Imperial), Star, Robertson, and Pozidriv. The Tool Pen features a hexagon barrel with six stacked bits, offering a tailor-made solution for tasks such as rapid bike repairs and furniture assembly.

If the Tool Pen v2.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Tool Pen v2.0 versatile multitool project examine the promotional video below.

The Tool Pen v2 is a testament to mininch’s commitment to creating versatile, compact, and user-friendly tools. Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast or a professional, this innovative tool is sure to become an indispensable part of your toolkit.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the versatile multitool, jump over to the official Tool Pen v2.0 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



