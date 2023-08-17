FeatherLite EDC keyring pocket knife from $39

Peak Spec, a brand synonymous with quality and durability, has introduced an innovative EDC keyring pocket knife that is set to redefine everyday convenience in the form of FeatherLite. This ingenious tool is integrated with a Grade 5 Titanium key ring component, which doubles as a flat head screwdriver and a multi-purpose pry tool. The need to rummage around for a screwdriver or pry tool is now a thing of the past, as FeatherLite ensures these essential tools are always within reach.

Each FeatherLite pocket knife is designed to be a lifelong companion, thanks to the incorporation of quality materials, innovative design, and a robust assembly process. The brand’s commitment to durability is further underscored by a lifetime warranty on all FeatherLite pocket knives, a testament to their confidence in the product’s longevity.

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We designed FeatherLite to be a minimalistic, modern and sleek. We focused on the core function therefore we minimized materials, components and unnecessary complexity by utilizing simplistic forms, and avoided excess ornamentation to achieve a pure form of elegance. The simplicity of the design brings out a clean look that would never go out of style. Elegance with superior functionality is what FeatherLite is all about. “

The handle of the FeatherLite pocket knife is a marvel of craftsmanship, made from premium-grade G10 material. This material is celebrated for its exceptional strength, resistance to wear, and ergonomic feel. It provides a secure grip and enhances the overall durability of the knife, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of everyday use.

The blade of the FeatherLite EDC Pocket Knife is another standout feature. Meticulously crafted from premium D2 steel, the blade is renowned for its excellent edge retention, corrosion resistance, and toughness. This ensures a razor-sharp cutting experience for a variety of tasks, from opening packages to preparing food.

“We chose to use D2 premium steel for the blade as it provides excellent wear resistance and balanced toughness to provide a superior long lasting edge retention. The high chromium content in this steel makes it more corrosion-resistant and performs better than most tool steels.”

The key ring component, made from premium grade 5 titanium, offers exceptional strength and corrosion resistance, along with a touch of elegance. It provides a reliable attachment point for your keys and ensures long-lasting durability.

Assuming that the FeatherLite funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the FeatherLite EDC keyring pocket knife project peek the promotional video below.

The FeatherLite EDC pocket knife is not just a tool, but a testament to thoughtful design and superior craftsmanship. With a blade length of 2.95” when closed and 4.92″ when open, and a weight of less than 0.9 oz, it is compact and lightweight, making it the perfect everyday carry. The knife also features a liner-lock, a thumb stud opening mechanism, and an optional pocket clip add-on.

“We selected a wharncliffe shape to enhance the functionality for everyday use. It provides a clean controlled cuts and superior slicing performance. The blade style is a perfect all-around design that is versatile, durable and extremely effective for everyday cutting tasks.”

The FeatherLite EDC keyring pocket knife is a perfect blend of functionality, durability, and style. It’s not just a tool, but a lifelong companion that’s always ready to take on the toughest tasks that come your way.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the EDC keyring pocket knife, jump over to the official FeatherLite crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

