Designers, makers and hobbyists may be interested in a new multifunctional titanium ruler from RETVON based in Australia. Not only a ruler but a compass and protractor the small multitool features a pushpin mechanism enabling it to be used for a wide variety of different measuring and layout applications.

“After 9th different kickstarter campaigns, we would like to present a multi-functional, minimally structured Titanium Ruler that you can easily use in daily use. Our new version rulers have been perfected by adding many changes and innovations based on the feedback received from our previous Savior Midi-R ruler. A total of 4 different types of rulers were designed to suit your needs.”

RETVON multifunctional titanium ruler features

Thickness increased from 1mm to 1.5mm, so that it cannot be bent easily,

Added a mechanical ruler options,

Added metric and imperial compass options,

The measurement accuracy was increased by increasing the imperial ruler size scale. 1/16 inch between each notches,

A protective enclosure is provided in difficult transport conditions by adding a portable special wooden box,

Midi-R ruler length shortened by 5 mm and made more compact,

Easier to read by enlarging the font size,

Improved perfect edge smoothness and surface quality,

Original titanium appearance is has been preserved without any surface coating or sandblasting process

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $30 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates). If the RETVON crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the RETVON multifunctional titanium ruler project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the multifunctional titanium ruler, jump over to the official RETVON crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

