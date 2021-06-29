ONE 3 aluminum scale ruler and pencil set

Designers, engineers, hobbyists and makers searching for a combination aluminum scale ruler and pencil set may be interested in the unique ONE 3. Featuring a Pilot FriXion erasable pen fused with Aerospace grade aluminum scale ruler and rubber protected tips for contactless interaction, the set is now available via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $30,000 thanks to over 260 backers with still 16 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the TD+d campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the TD+d ruler and pencil set project play the promotional video below.

“No more scrambling when trying to find your gears, no more toting around a bunch of tools, never leaving your rulers and pens behind, and never getting your working space cluttered up. ONE 3 is a multifunctional carrying tool designed for intense EDC usage. Perfect for taking measurements, drawing, and jotting down all your innovative ideas while still being stylish.”

“ONE 3 scale ruler offers two editions, the metric and the imperial systems, and with a simple side-flipping, you can easily gain access to different scales. The 1:100 scale could be used as a regular centimeters ruler while the 1″ scale could be used as a regular inches ruler.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ruler and pencil set, jump over to the official TD+d crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

