MSI Spatium PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD at CES 2023

As well as showcasing their new MEG Trident X2 gaming PC equipped with an Intel i9-13900K CPU supported by NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics. MSI has also announced this week they will also be showcasing their new M461, M453 and M451 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs at CES 2023 this week. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“These new products allow MSI to continue to refine its identity as a high-performance PC brand and grow its product ecosystem by expanding SPATIUM, our high-performance storage category. Our SSDs are built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash that delivers astonishing performance and endurance for professionals, content creators, and gamers.”

SPATIUM M452 & M453 MSI NVMe SSD

“SPATIUM M452 & M453 mark our entry-level offerings equipped with the PCIe Gen4 interface. Both drives still offer the essential benefits of rapid file transfers and short loading times. SPATIUM M452 offers fast speeds of up to 3550 MB/s sequential read and 2700 MB/s sequential write speeds, while SPATIUM 453 makes up to 3600 MB/s and 2800 MB/s for read/write speeds, allowing users to enjoy rapid file transfers and short loading times. Available storage capacities are 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB for both models.”

SPATIUM M461 MSI SSD

“SPATIUM M461 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Blazing fast speeds up to 5000 MB/sec sequential read and 4200 MB/sec sequential write speeds allow users using the latest generation of PCs to enjoy the capabilities of the PCIe Gen4 interface. Available storage capacities are 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB.”

Source : MSI





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals