MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Gaming and MECH Series graphics cards now available

MSI has this month announced its range of graphics cards based on the new AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT series. Making the new MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING/ MECH series cards available to purchase during December 2019. Built on the 7 nm FinFET process and delivering higher performance-per-watt compared to the previous architecture, the Radeon RX 5500 XT Series will be available as GAMING and MECH. The new graphics cards are equipped with the new AMD RDNA gaming architecture – Efficiently energetic, RDNA architecture was designed to deliver incredible performance, scalability and power efficiency, says MSI.

“The Radeon RX 5500 XT MECH series is the upgraded version of the popular VENTUS design. MECH features a steely gray color in the front of the shroud to signify the solid characteristics of the giant battle suits. Using the premium TORX FAN 3.0 helps to ensure excellent thermal performance while reducing noise as well. MECH is an excellent all-round choice for gamers expecting a solid experience.

MSI Afterburner is the world’s most recognized and widely used graphics card Overclocking software. It gives you full control of your graphics card and enables you to monitor your system’s key metrics in real-time. Afterburner gives you a free performance boost for a smooth in-game experience thanks to higher FPS.

MSI Dragon Center is a brand-new software platform with the goal to integrate all MSI software for components, desktop systems and peripherals. The all-new software features Gaming Mode, which instantly optimizes your hardware for the best gaming experience including SSD, monitor and network settings. This budding new software platform will continue to improve and evolve, including more unique functionalities and benefits for MSI users.”

Source: TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals