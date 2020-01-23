Motorola Razr up for pre-order with EE

The new Motorola Razr is now available to pre-order with mobile carrier EE in the UK and it is available on a range of plans with the carrier.

The new Razr comes with 60GB of data for the price of 30GB on a £99 per month 24-month plan with a £50 one off upfront fee.

The Motorola Razr features a 6.18 inch display folding that feature a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels, there is also a secondary 2.7 inch display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor and it come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also another model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it comes with a 2730 mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. The device will feature a 12 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front facing camera.

You can find out more details about the Motorola Razr over at EE at the link below, the handset is available to pre-order from today.

Source EE

