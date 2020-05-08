Motorola Razr is now available in India

The new Motorola Razr smartphone has gone on sale in India, the handset was supposed to launch last month but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The handset is now available in India for INR 124,999 which is about $1,655 at the current exchange rate, the device is available through Flipkart.

The Motorola Razr is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and it comes with 6GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of included storage.

The handset comes with a folding 6.18 inch display with a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels, there is also a secondary 2.7 inch display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels. The device features two cameras, on the front there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Source GSM Arena

