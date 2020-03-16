Motorola Razr up for pre-order in India, launches 2nd April

The Motorola Razr is available to pre-order in India from Today and the handset will go on sale in the country on the 2nd of April.

The device will retail for INR 124,999 in India which is about $1,685 at the current exchange rate, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and the handset comes with a 6.18 inch display with a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels, there is also a secondary 2.7 inch display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.

The Motorola Razr also features a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos, plus it comes with a 2730 mAh battery and Android 10.

Source GSM Arena

