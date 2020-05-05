Motorola Razr available with BOGO

Motorola are offering a buy one get one deal on their Motorola Razr smartphone, so basically you get two handsets for the price of one.

The offer is available in the US and the handset will set you back $1,499, the company is also offering the device for $42 a month.

As a reminder the Motorola Razr comes with a folding 6.18 inch display with a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels, there is also a secondary 2.7 inch display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor and 6GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of included storage and it comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front and a 12 megapixel camera on the back.

There is also a 2730 mAh battery and the handset is available in a choice of two colors, black or gold, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Motorola

