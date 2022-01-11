Motorola Razr 3 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on the new Motorola Razr 3 smartphone as the handsets specifications have been leaked.

The 2022 Motorola Razr 3 smartphone will apparently be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor. This is Qualcomm’s new flagship mobile processor and the most powerful one the company offers.

The handset is also rumored to come with a range of RAM and storage options, you will apparently be able to choose from 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and also from 128GB 256GB, and 512GB of built-in storage.

The new Razr 3 will apparently also come with a Full HD+ AMOLED foldable display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a front-facing punch hole camera for making video calls and taking Selfies, this will apparently be a 32-megapixel camera.

On the back there will be two cameras, one will be a 50-megapixel main camera, the second camera will ve a 13-megapixel secondary camera, probably an ultrawide version. There will also be a secondary display on the outside of the handset, as yet we do not have any details on what sizes display this will be or what resolution it will come with.

As soon as we get some more information on the new 2022 Motorola Razr smartphone, including some photos of the handset we will let you know.

Source XDA

