Motorola Moto Watch 70 leaked by Best Buy

Motorola has yet to announce its new Motorola Moto Watch 70 smartwatch and now the device has been leaked by retailer Best Buy.

This new Android smartwatch is listed on the Best Buy website with a retail price of $99 and the listing has revealed some of the specifications.

This new Motorola smartwatch will come with a 1.69-inch display and it will feature a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels.

The Motorola Moto Watch 70 will feature a black zinc alloy case and it will come with a black silicon strap, the device will also come with a Magnetic charging cable.

The device will come with a battery that will last up to 14 days and it can be recharged fully in just 60 minutes, it will also come with an IP67 rating for water resistance.

The new Motorola Moto Watch smartwatch will come with 23 different sports modes for tracking your fitness and activity. The device will also come with Bluetooth 5.0 and it will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

You can find out more details about the new Motorola Moto Watch smartwatch over at Best Buy at the link below. As yet there are no details on when it will go on sale, as soon as we get some more information we will let you know.

Source Best Buy, GSM Arena





