Motorola Moto G53s 5G spotted on Google Play Console

The Motorola Moto G53 launched back in January and now Motorola is getting ready to launch another version of the handset, the Motorola Moto G53s 5G, and the device were recently spotted on the Google Play Console.

The handset will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor and it will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that will have a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device will apparently come with 4GB of RAM and a choice of storage options, there may also possibly be some other storage options for the handset as well.

The handset is expected to come with the same cameras as the Moto G53 and this should include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and for snapping selfies.

On the front of the back of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is not clear as yet what size battery the handset will feature, the standard G53 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As soon as we get some more information about the new Motorola Moto G53s 5G smartphone, including a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

