Motorola Moto G50 spotted at TENAA

We recently heard some pricing for the new Motorola Moto G50 smartphone and now the handset has been spotted at TENAA.

TENNA is China’s equivalent of the FCC so this suggests that the handset could be launching some time soon.

The new Motorola Moto G50 is listed with the model number XT2137 and it will come with a 5000 mAh battery and will feature a triple rear camera setup.

The rear cameras are rumored to include a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera, on the front there will be a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies. The handset is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 480, as yet we do not have any details on RAM or storage.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Motorola Moto G50 including a full list of specifications, we will let you guys knoq.

Source Playfuldroid

