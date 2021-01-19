Motorola Moto G30 smartphone gets NBTC certification

It looks like Motorola has another new smartphone in the works, the Motorola Moto G30 as the handset recently received NBTC certification.

The device was recently listed with the model number Motorola – XT2129-2 and we also have some possible specifications for the device.

It is rumored to come with a HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it will come with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The device is also rumored to come with four rear cameras, with a 64 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. These are the only details we know about the handset so far.

Source Mysmartprice

