Motorola Moto G23 smartphone leaked

Some press renders of a new smartphone from Motorola have been leaked, the new Motorola Moto G23 smartphone.

The leaked photos of the new Motorola Moto G23 revealed some details about the handset, it will come with a punch-hole camera on the front and three rear cameras.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display that will have an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device will come with a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it is expected to be available with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset is rumored to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will also come with fast charging which is said to be around 30W.

The new Motorola Moto G23 smartphone will come with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

There are no details on when the new Moto G23 smartphone will launch, the device will apparently go on sale in Europe and will retails for €199. As soon as we get some details on a launch date, we will let you know.

Source Dealntech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals