Motorola Moto G22 smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Motorola Moto G22 smartphone over the last few weeks, the handset is now official.

The new Moto G22 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot for extra storage, it also has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W charging, the handset comes with Android 12

The new Motorola Moto G22 comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2-megapixel depth, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Our latest addition to the moto g family is here, with a sleek and stylish design and all the features that matter to you most! Meet the moto g22, equipped with a 50MP quad camera system,1 a fluid 6.5″ 90 Hz Max Vision display and a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery that will get you through everyday tasks.

The Moto G22 will be available in a choice of three colors, Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blye, and Pearl White, the handset will retail for €169.99.

Source Motorola

