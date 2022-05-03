Geeky Gadgets

Motorola Moto G22 gets taken apart (Video)

Motorola Moto G22

The Motorola Moto G22 smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out what is inside the handset and how it is put together in a new video.

The video below from PBKreviews gives us a look at the new Motorola Moto G22 smartphone, let’s find out more details about the device.

As a reminder, the Motorola Moto G22 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device features a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot for extra storage, it also has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W charging.

The new Motorola Moto G22 comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2-megapixel depth, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with Android 12.

The handset is available in a range of countries including Europe and the device retails for €169.99 in Europe, it comes in three colors Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White

