Motorola Moto G14 smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched a new Android smartphone, the new Motorola Moto G14 and the device will go on sale in India next week on the 8th of August, opricing will start at INR 9,999.

The new Motorola Moto G14 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the handset comes with a Unisoc T616 mobile processor and it will feature 128GB of included storage and 4GB of RAM.

If you need some extra storage the device will also feature a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB microSD card, it will also come with a range of cameras, with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset there will be a 50-megapixel main camera with a Quad Pixel sensor and a secondary depth camera, on the front of the handset there will be an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The new Motorola Moto G14 will also come with an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will be available in two colors Steel Gray and Sky Blue and it will be available from the 8th of August.

Source GSM Arena



