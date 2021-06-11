Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched its new Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone and the handset is launching in the USA, the device goes on sale next Monday the 14th of June for $399.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GFB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The new Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a 16 megapixel front camera for video calls and Selfies, on the rear there are four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device is quipped with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with fast charging, it launches in the US next week for $399.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals