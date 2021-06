Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched its new Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone and the handset is launching in the USA, the device goes on sale next Monday the 14th of June for $399.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GFB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The new Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a 16 megapixel front camera for video calls and Selfies, on the rear there are four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device is quipped with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with fast charging, it launches in the US next week for $399.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more