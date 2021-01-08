Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 gets benchmarked

It looks like Motorola is getting ready to launch a new version of their Moto G Stylus as the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 has been benchmarked.

The new Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and the device is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor.

The handset is also listed with 4GB of RAM and it comes with Android 10, we also recently heard some other specifications on the handset.

The device is rumored to come with a 4000 mAh battery and a 6.81 inch display with a FHD+ resolution, it will also feature a range of cameras.

On the front there will be a 16 megapixel camera, on the back there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source Playfuldroid

