Motorola Moto Edge X30 teasers reveal some specs

The new Motorola Moto Edge X30 smartphone will be made official this week and now some new teasers from Motorola have revealed more details on the handset.

We already know that the handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen1 mobile processor. It will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will feature 68W fast charging.

Previous rumors have suggested that the handset will come with a 6.67 inch OLED display that will have a 144Hz refresh rate and will come with a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Moto Edge X30 is also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, plus various high-end cameras.

The front camera on the handset will be a 60-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. Those are the only specifications we know about this new Motorola smartphone so far.

Motorola will be making their new Moto Edge X30 smartphone official this Thursday the 9th of December, we will have full details about the handset then.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals