Motorola Edge X30 launching 9th December

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is now official, one of the first handsets to use the processor will be the Motorola Edge X30.

Now Motorola has revealed that they will be making their new Edge X30 smartphone official next week, the handset will be announced on the 9th of December.

The news was announced on Weibo by Motorola and they also confirmed that the device would come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor.

As well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the handset will also come with a 6.67 inch OLED display that will have a 144Hz refresh rate and will come with a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will be available in a range of RAM and storage options, this will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The new Motorola Edge X30 smartphone will have a range of high-end cameras with three on the back and one of the front.

The front camera on the handset will be a 60-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The device will also come with a 4700 mAh battery and it will feature 68W charging.

Source Myfixguide

