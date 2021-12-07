Motorola Moto Edge X30 poses for the camera

The new Motorola Moto Edge X30 is coming this week and now Motorola has released a teaser photo of the handset.

Motorola will make the new Moto Edge X30 smartphone official on the 9th of December, we will have more details on the handset then.

The photo above was posted online by Motorola General Manager Chen Jin, he also revealed some more details about the handset which you can see below.

There is no doubt that the under-screen camera is still a radical choice for the industry, but the crazy increase in user demand and feedback for this feature tells us to do the right thing, not the easy thing. So this time we decided to do whatever it takes, there will be a special version of #motoedgeX30, which will be the first under-screen front camera of the Snapdragon 8 [Gen1] platform, and the first 60 [MP] front camera will never shrink. Double surprise, please wait for December 9th.

The handset will be one of the first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 platform and the handset will also come with a 6.67 inch OLED display that will have a 144Hz refresh rate and will come with a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Moto Edge X30 is also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The handset will feature a 60-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. Those are the only specifications we know about this new Motorola smartphone so far.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals