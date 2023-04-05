Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro gets unboxed (video)

Motorola unveiled their new Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a hands-on video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a look at Motorola’s latest flagship Android smartphone and its range of features, the handset comes with the latest Snapdragon processor and more let’s find out some more details about the device.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with some impressive specifications, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM. There are two different storage options to choose from 256GB and 512GB, unfortunately, the handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The Moto Edge 40 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that features a 165 Hz refresh rate and also comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is equipped with a range of cameras, on the rear of the device there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 60-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls. The handset also comes with an IP68 rating and it has a 4600 mAh battery and 125W fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





