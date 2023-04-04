Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The display has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, there is no expandable storage on this device.

Other specifications on the new Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone include a 4600 mAh battery and 125W wired fast charging which can charge the device to 100 percent in just 23 minutes.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras there are three cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front. On the front of the handset, there is a 60-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device will come in a choice of two colors, black and blue and prices for the device will start at €899.99

Source Motorola





