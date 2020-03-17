Motorola Moto e6s smartphone launched in the UK

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in the UK, the Motorola e6s and the handset will retail for £99 without a contract.

The device will be available from a range of retailers in the UK including, Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse, O2 and Tesco.

A class-leading dual camera system and an ultra-responsive performance to ensure you make the most of every day. Meet the newest addition to our moto e family, moto e6s, a new Motorola device that offers everything consumers need at a price they love.

With the moto e6s, you can now shoot brilliant, professional-quality photos in a snap with the dual camera system. Use the ultra-fast focusing 13 MP camera to take your most creative photos yet, and combine it with depth sensor to get a blurred out background and beautiful portraits.

