Motorola Moto E40 launching in India 17th October

Motorola has confirmed the launch date of the new Moto E40 smartphone in India, the handset will be available from the 17th of October.

The new Moto E40 will come with 6.5 inch display that will have a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the handset will be powered by an octa core processor and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It will also come with a a range of cameras that will include three cameras on the back and a single Selfie camera.

On the front of the handset there will be an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

Om the rear of the device there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The new Motorola Moto E40 will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The new Motorola Moto E40 will go on sale in India through Flipkart on the 17th of October and the handset will retail for INR 9,499 which is about $125 at the current exchange rate.

The handset will be available in a choice of two different colors Carbon Gray and Pink Clay when it goes on sale on the 17th of October.

