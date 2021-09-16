Motorola Moto E20 smartphone gets official

Motorola has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Motorola Moto E20.

The Motorola Moto E20 is launching in Europe, the Middle East and also in Latin America and it is designed to be a budget friendly smartphone, it costs €99.

With the moto e family, we always strive to offer a well-rounded array of features consumers care about at an affordable price, and moto e20 is no exception. moto e20 gives deal-seekers an entertainment experience to get excited about, delivering a big screen, responsive octa-core processor, and reliable AI dual camera system without breaking the bank.

Movies and video chats are way more immersive on an ultra-wide screen. The 6.5″ Max Vision HD+ display on moto e20 shows content sharper and with more vivid details. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio, so you can scroll less but see more. And a large screen-to-body ratio offers more screen real estate, so you’re able to use your phone comfortably with just one hand.

The perfect match for a great entertainment experience is responsive performance. Feel your phone respond instantly to every touch, tap, and swipe with a responsive octa-core processor, and effortlessly switch back and forth between multiple open apps.

You can find out more details about the new Motorola Moto E20 smartphone over at Motorola at the link below.

