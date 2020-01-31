Motorola has sold 100 million Moto G smartphones

Motorola has announced that it has now sold 100 million Moto G smartphones, the company announced the milestone on Twitter.

To celebrate the 100 million Moto G devices sold they are offering a range of discounts off various more G devices.

We’re celebrating 100 million Moto G’s by giving you $100 off the #motog7! Join the party and get a great deal 🙂 https://t.co/JMCOiwtHDB pic.twitter.com/Uxu7S5Qark — Motorola US (@MotorolaUS) January 30, 2020

Motorola are offering up to $100 off the Moto G7, up to $320 off the Moto Z3 Play, they are also offering a buy one get one free deal on the Moto G6 and Moto G Play.

You can see more information about the varios offers that Motorola have on their Moto G handsets at the link below.

Source Motorola

