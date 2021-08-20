2021 Motorola Edge launched in the USA

Motorola has announced that it is launching the Motorola Edge smartphone in the USA, the handset will be available to pre-order from the 23rd of August.

The new handset will cost $499.99 in the USA at launch for a limited time, it will normally retail for $699.99.

Motorola edge is packed with a powerfully efficient Snapdragon® 778G Mobile Platform with up to 55% faster graphics and processing, and 2x faster AI performance, compared to the first generation motorola edge.2 The ultra-fast Snapdragon™ 778G supports Wi-Fi 6E and is designed specifically for 5G phones—and for the amazing things you can do with ours.5 With up to 256 GB of built-in storage, there’s tons of room for photos, movies, games, and music. And with up to 8 GB of the latest generation memory, your apps and information stay ready in the background so everything runs smoothly.3

Consumers can go up to two days on a single charge, thanks to the long-lasting 5000 mAh battery packed in the new motorola edge.4 And if you need a quick burst of power before heading out the door, TurboPower™ 30-Watt charging fills up 9 hours of power in just 10 minutes.

You can find out more details about the new Motorola smartphone over at Motorola at the link below.

Source Motorola

