Motorola Moto Tab G20 tablet appears on Google Play Console

It looks like we have some details on the new Motorola Moto Tab G20 tablet as the device was recently spotted on the Google Play Console. The device is listed with the model number mototabg20.

The new Moto Tab G20 tablet will feature a display that will have a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, there are no details as yet on how large the display will be.

The tablet will come with a MediaTek Helio mobile processor and and it will also come with 3GB of RAM and it will feature a 5100 mAh battery and android 11.

The new Motorola Moto Tab G20 will come with front and rear cameras, on the front of the device there will be a 2 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there will be a 5 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

According to a recent report this new Motorola tablet is basically a rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab M8, so it should come with many similar specifications.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Moto Tab G20 tablet will be launching, as soon as we get to details on a release date we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals