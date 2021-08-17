Motorola Edge 20 Fusion launched in India

The new Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has now launched in India, we recently heard the specifications on the handset and now it is available in India for INR 21,499 which is about $290.

The handset comes with a 6.7 inch display and it will come with a 90HZ refresh rate and it features a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Dimensity 800U mobile processor and it comes with two RAM options to choose from.

There is a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and the handset comes with 128GB of included storage, if you need some additional storage it also comes with a microSD card slot.

The new Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is equipped with a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. The device also come with three rear cameras.

On the back of the handset is is a 108 megapixel camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Pricing starts at INR 21,499 for the 6GB of RAM model, the 8GB of RAM model is slightly more expensive at INR 22,999.

