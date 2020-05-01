Motorola Edge+ gets reviewed (Video)

We previously saw an unboxing video of the new Motorola Edge+ smartphone and now we get to have a look at the handset in more detail in a review video from Marques Brownlee.

The handset comes with some impressive specifications which include a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and 2GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 25 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there are four cameras. These include a 108 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a TOF 3D camera, the device is available in the US with Verizon Wireless.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

