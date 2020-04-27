Motorola Edge+ gets unboxed (Video)

Last week the new Motorola Edge+ and Edge smartphone were made official and now we get to have a good look at the handset in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The video below gives us a look at the design and features on the new Edge+ smartphone, the handset comes with some high end specifications.

As we can see from the video the new Motorola flagship is an impressive device, the handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and it has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there is also a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Motorola Edge+ features a 25 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and quad rear cameras, these include 108 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a TOF 3D camera. The handset is available with Verizon Wireless in the US and it costs $1,000 or $41.66 a month.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals