Motorola Edge+ full specifications

The new Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ smartphones were made official yesterday, these new handsets are designed to compete with flagships from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, Apple and others.

The Motorola Edge+is equipped with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, it supports HDR10+ and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Edge+ comes with Android 10 and it features a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, it has a range of high end cameras. On the front of the handset there is a 25 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 108 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a TOF 3D camera. The handset is launching Verizon Wireless in the US and it will be available for $41.66 a month or for $1,000, it will launch globally next month.

Source Motorola

