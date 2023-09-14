Geeky Gadgets

Motorola Edge 40 Neo smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo and the handset comes with a 6.55-inch endless-edge pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering a visually stunning and smooth user experience for all activities.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage and the device features a range of cameras, including a 50MP Ultra Pixel sensor. The device’s enhanced Auto Night Vision technology excels in low-light photography, delivering crisp and vibrant images up to 16 times faster. With pixels that are 40% larger than its predecessor, the camera captures more light, ensuring high-quality photos regardless of the time of day. Additional features include Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with Macro Vision.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32MP front-facing camera equipped with quad-pixel technology for Selfies and video calls and it also comes with a 5000mAh battery and boasts 68W TurboPower™ fast charging, going from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes.

The new Motorola Edge 40 Neo smartphone will be available in a range of colors, including Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea, the device will retail for €399 and you can find out more details over at Motorola at the link below.

Source Motorola

