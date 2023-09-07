Motorola G54 smartphone unveiled

Motorola has announced the launch of its latest Android smartphone, the Motorola G54, and the handset is launching in India and China, the device will come with a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and it also comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new Motorola G54 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC processor and it comes with up to 12GB of RTAM and up to 256GB of included storage, the handset features a 6,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front. On the rear of this new Motorola smartphone, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, the handset will be available in a range of colors which will include, Magenta, Blue, and Green.

The new Motorola G54 smartphone will retail for CNY 1,099 in China and the pricing for the handset in India has not been announced as yet, although it should be around a similar price.

Source GSM Arena



