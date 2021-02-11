Motorola and Bullitt to make rugged smartphones together

Motorola and Bullitt have announced that they will be working together to make rugged smartphones, Bullitt already makes a number of rugged smartphone brands including Cat, Kodak and Land Rover.

Bullitt have been making rugged smartphone since 2009 and now they will be working with Motorola on some new devices.

“This is a unique strategic alliance, as it allows Bullitt to apply its expertise to the Motorola portfolio of products.” says Dave Floyd, Bullitt Co-Founder. “Motorola invented the mobile phone and remains one of the most iconic brands in the world. To be entrusted by Motorola to create a portfolio of Motorola branded rugged phones, bears testament to the exceptional business we have built at Bullitt over the last 11 years.”

“Bullitt has distinguished itself as a leader in rugged mobile. These devices have broad appeal, from outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers to consumers who just want an ultra-durable phone. We look forward to working with Bullitt to ruggedize our products, allowing the Motorola brand to be present in a new and growing segment of Mobile phone users.” said Dave Carroll, Executive Director Strategic Brand Partnerships at Motorola.

It will be interesting to see what the two companies come up with, we are looking forward to seeing some new rugged devices from Motorola

