MotoGP 22 motorcycle racing game launches April 2020

Motorcycle racing game MotoGP 22 will be available to play next month from April 21, 2022 and will be launching on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The latest game in the franchise features a full 2022 season consisting of 120+ official riders, 20+ official circuits, 70+ Historic Riders.

MotoGP 22 is now available to preorder and pre-download on the Xbox platform in anticipation of its launch next month. For more information jump over to the official MotoGP 22 website where more details on the riders, tracks and rosters is available.

MotoGP 22 motorcycle racing game

“Re-live one of the most incredible seasons in the MotoGP history: with the (NINE) Season 2009 you will enjoy a real docu-film narrated by Mark Neale, director of the best MotoGP™ documentaries, with more than 50 minutes of original footage from the 2009 Season. You will be part of the history, facing dedicated challenges and finding yourself in the boots of legendary riders such as Rossi, Pedrosa, Stoner and Lorenzo.”

“The new MotoGP™ Academy will teach how to improve the riding style to be faster on every track, explaining the secrets to face of all the curves in each track with specific challenges.

And with the Riding Analysis System you will have an additional support, through in-game pop-up messages, suggesting how to adapt and modify the difficulty level based on your skills.

For the first time in the series, you can challenge your friends on the couch with the 2-player local split-screen* or join the online multiplayer and cross-play races through consoles of the same family.”

Source : MVG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals