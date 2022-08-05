Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China

The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China.

The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from.

You will be able to choose from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, and the top model will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of included storage.

The listing has also revealed some other specifications on the handset, it will apparently feature a new display with a 6-layer protective structure which is designed to be more durable. The exact details of this new display are not known as yet.

It will be interesting to see what other upgrades the device gets, the previous version of the handset featured a 6.2-inch folding display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 and a 2.7-inch secondary display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.

It also had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, we now know that the new model will come with three RAM and storage options.

We will have full details on the new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone when it is made official next week, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the device.

