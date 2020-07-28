Moto G9 Plus rumored to features 4700 mAh battery

It looks like we have some details on the new Moto G9 Plus, the handset recently got certified by TUV Rheinland and this has revealed some more details on the device. The handset was listed with the model numbers XT2087-1, XT2087-2.

The handset will apparently come with a 4,700 mAh battery which is a larger battery than the previous Moto G8 Plus.

Other rumored specifications on the device include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it will come with Android 10.

Those are the only specifications we know so gar about the debvice, there are no details on the processor, display or cameras the handset will use. As soon as we get some more information about this new Motorola smartphone, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

