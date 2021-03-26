Geeky Gadgets

Motorola Moto G100 smartphone gets official

Earlier we saw the new Moto G50 and now we have the new Moto G100 from Motorola, the handset comes with a 6.7 inch IPS LCD display and it features a FHD+ resolution.

Processing on the handset is provided by a Snapdragon 870 5G processor and the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and the handset features a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

On the front of the device there is a dual camera setup with a 16 megapixel main camera and 8 megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a TOF 3D camera.

We are proud to introduce today our fastest moto g ever, the moto g100 – the first device included in this family to be packed with a Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 8-Series Mobile Platform. The new smartphone has flagship-level performance and 5G technology that delivers an incredible gaming experience and outstanding camera system. Plus, moto g100 is compatible with our Ready For platform; a new experience that will unleash the power of your phone amplifying everything it is capable of, bringing gaming to the big screen; upgraded video calling experience; multi-tasking to enhance your daily productivity and much more.

