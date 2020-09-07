EVGA Z490 DARK KINGPIN limited edition motherboard $600

EVGA has launched anew mother board equipped with an 18-phase power design, right-angled connectors, and an Intel 2.5 GbE NIC, in the form of the EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N. Offering the best performance and stability available on the Z490 chipset says EVGA. The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is a limited-edition motherboard that features validated support for memory speeds at 5000 MHz+ (OC), and a collectable retail box hand-signed by K|NGP|N himself and is priced at $600.

Features of the Z490 DARK KINGPIN Edition motherboard :

150% Increased Socket Gold Content

Dual EVGA Probe-It Connectors

EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support

EVGA’s Latest GUI BIOS Featuring OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing

Exclusive Z490 DARK K|NGP|N Edition box signed by K|NGP|N himself!

Highly-Efficient 18 Phase Digital VRM

Intel® Optane™ Memory Ready

New Integrated EVGA Wireless Module with Intel Dual-band WiFi 6 / BT5.0 with external antenna

Onboard ARGB and RGB Headers controlled through EVGA ELEET X1

Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons

Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring

PCIe Disable Switches

Realtek 7.1 Channel HD Audio + EVGA NU Audio

Reinforced PCIe slots

SafeBoot button resets the motherboard and goes into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS

Slow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max OC and low speeds in real-time.

SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPU

Triple BIOS Support

Specifications of the Z490 DARK KINGPIN Edition motherboard :

– Chipset – Intel Z490

– SLI – 2-Way SLI

– SATA – 6 Native SATA 6.0Gbps Ports / 2 ASMedia SATA 6.0Gbps Ports

– RAID 0, 1, 5, 10

– USB – 6x USB 2.0 (4 Ports from 2 Internal Headers)

– Memory Support – 2 DIMM Dual-Channel (up to 64GB) DDR4 5000MHz+

– Capacitors – 100% Solid State

– Ethernet – 1x Intel® 2.5 Gigabit NIC / 1x Intel® Gigabit NIC

– Audio – Realtek ALC1220 7.1 Channel HD Audio + SV3H615

– Display Outputs – 1x mDP

– Fan Headers – 8 (2 CPU PWM, 6 PWM/DC)

– PCB – 10 Layers

– PCI-E Slot Arrangement – 3×16, 1×4

– NVMe Support – Yes (PCIe)

Source : EVGA

