Mosaic dark and atmospheric adventure game launches on Switch and Xbox

After launching on PC at the end of last year Mosaic the dark and atmospheric adventure game, is now available on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Allowing you to enter a world that is “utterly surreal and eerily familiar” saying its creators Krillbite Studio the creators of Among the Sleep, Krillbite Studio is going from horrors of childhood to the dreadful lonely adult life.

“The phone is distracting you with meaningless notifications as you move through anonymous crowds on your way to work at a megacorporation where yet another long day with overtime awaits. You have no real sense of meaning – until one crucial day, when strange things start to happen on your commute to work and everything changes. Mosaic is a dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure game about urban isolation and the dread of being a piece in a giant machinery you can’t understand. “

Mosaic is a narrative driven modern adventure game with a story that lasts about 2-3 hours and is now available Steam for the PC as well as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Krillbite Studio

