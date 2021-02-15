More Samsung Galaxy A72 4G details revealed

It looks like we have some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy A72 4G smartphone, some press renders of the handsets have been leaked along with some more specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G smartphone will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM.

There will also be a choice of two storage options, 128GB and 256GB and it will feature a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new Galaxy A72 4G will come with Android 11 and will have a range of cameras which will include a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies.

On the back of the handset there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth cameras. As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Galaxy A72 4G will be made official.

Source Winfuture

