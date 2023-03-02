More OnePlus Ace 2V specs revealed

The new OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone will launch next week, the handset is being made official on the 7th of March.

We previously heard some of the specifications of this new smartphone and now we have some more details about the device.

The handset will come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels.

The device will come with a MediaTek Dimensiry 9000 mobile processor and it will also feature LPDDR5X RAm, there will be two options 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The new OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone will also come with a range of high-end cameras, there will be a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

Rumors suggest that the handset will feature a 64-megapixel camera on the rear, plus two other cameras, these are rumored to be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

There will also be a 16-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for making video calls.

We will have full information on this new OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone when the handset is made official next week.

Source GSM Arena





