More iOS 18 Beta 5 Features Revealed

Apple continues to refine and enhance the iOS experience with the release of iOS 18 Beta 5. This update introduces a range of new features and improvements, focusing on areas such as Safari, home screen customization, app management, photo settings, Wi-Fi options, and various app interfaces. These changes aim to provide users with a more streamlined, personalized, and secure experience on their iOS devices. The video below from iReviews gives us more details on the iOS 18 beta 5 software.

One notable enhancement in iOS 18 Beta 5 is the introduction of a new feature in Safari designed to minimize distractions. This feature helps users focus on the content they are viewing by removing unnecessary elements from web pages, creating a cleaner and more immersive browsing experience.

Home screen customization also receives attention in this update, with users now able to rearrange buttons for light, dark, and automatic switch modes. Additionally, the music widget has been improved to offer better gradient matching with album art, enhancing the visual appeal of the home screen.

iOS 18 Beta 5 brings improvements to Spotlight Search, with the inclusion of dark mode icons in search results. This change provides a more consistent and visually appealing experience for users who prefer using dark mode on their devices.

App management is another area of focus in this update. Users can now hide and lock apps using Face ID or a passcode, providing an added layer of privacy and organization. Hidden apps are not visible in the iPhone storage list but can be accessed through a dedicated section, ensuring that users have control over which apps are visible and accessible.

Photo settings have been enhanced with a new option that improves visual search by matching places in photos with a global index. This feature makes it easier for users to identify and categorize their images based on location.

Wi-Fi settings have also been updated, with iOS 18 Beta 5 introducing options for fixed or rotating private Wi-Fi addresses. This feature enhances user privacy by making it more difficult for networks to track devices.

The Calendar app in iOS 18 Beta 5 features new icons for changing views, making navigation more intuitive and user-friendly. Similarly, the Reminders app now includes indicators for recurring reminders, helping users keep track of ongoing tasks more effectively.

iOS 18 Release Schedule and Update Recommendations

As part of the weekly beta release cycle leading up to the public release of iOS 18, the expected release of iOS 18.1 Beta 2 and iOS 18 Beta 6 is on the horizon. The public release is anticipated to occur around September 9th or 16th, bringing the finalized version of iOS 18 to users.

While iOS 17 is considered finalized with no new features expected, iOS 18.1 is particularly recommended for iPhone 15 Pro users. This update includes new Apple intelligence features that enhance the overall user experience, making it a worthwhile upgrade for those with compatible devices.

iOS 18 Beta 5 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to refining and improving the iOS experience, focusing on key areas such as browsing, customization, app management, privacy, and user interface enhancements. These changes aim to provide users with a more efficient, personalized, and secure experience on their iOS devices, setting the stage for the highly anticipated public release of iOS 18 in the near future.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals